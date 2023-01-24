Kirkcaldy litter picking group to host second event this weekend
A Kirkcaldy litter picking group is appealing for volunteers ahead of its next picking event on Saturday, (January 28).
Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy took part in its first litter picking event earlier this month. Unfortunately, poor weather conditions limited the duration of the activity.
The group will look to try again this weekend.
Peter Docherty, founder of Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy said: “If we get enough of a turn out, we'll get the big field, its surrounding streets, Ailsa Grove Field and its surrounding streets cleaned up. So feel free to join us”.
Volunteers are encouraged to attend the litter picking event. The group will meet at 11.50am on Saturday across from Malkha’s Shop on Birnam Road in Kirkcaldy.
Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy is a newly formed litter picking group following the merger of two picking groups, Keep Our Fields Tidy and Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy. The groups had operated since 2020, but now operate under one banner.