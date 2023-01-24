News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kirkcaldy litter picking group to host second event this weekend

A Kirkcaldy litter picking group is appealing for volunteers ahead of its next picking event on Saturday, (January 28).

By Callum McCormack
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:13am

Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy took part in its first litter picking event earlier this month. Unfortunately, poor weather conditions limited the duration of the activity.

The group will look to try again this weekend.

Hide Ad

Peter Docherty, founder of Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy said: “If we get enough of a turn out, we'll get the big field, its surrounding streets, Ailsa Grove Field and its surrounding streets cleaned up. So feel free to join us”.

Peter Docherty with some of the Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy volunteers - their next even run on Saturday, January 28
Most Popular

Volunteers are encouraged to attend the litter picking event. The group will meet at 11.50am on Saturday across from Malkha’s Shop on Birnam Road in Kirkcaldy.

Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy is a newly formed litter picking group following the merger of two picking groups, Keep Our Fields Tidy and Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy. The groups had operated since 2020, but now operate under one banner.

KirkcaldyVolunteers