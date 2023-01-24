Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy took part in its first litter picking event earlier this month. Unfortunately, poor weather conditions limited the duration of the activity.

The group will look to try again this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Docherty, founder of Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy said: “If we get enough of a turn out, we'll get the big field, its surrounding streets, Ailsa Grove Field and its surrounding streets cleaned up. So feel free to join us”.

Peter Docherty with some of the Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy volunteers - their next even run on Saturday, January 28

Volunteers are encouraged to attend the litter picking event. The group will meet at 11.50am on Saturday across from Malkha’s Shop on Birnam Road in Kirkcaldy.