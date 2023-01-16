Keep Our Fields Tidy and Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy will now operate under the banner of Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy. The groups held their final clean on Saturday and will now operate as one.

Bad weather hampered the litter pickers' plans, but the 20 minute clean meant six bags were filled with litter and other rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Docherty, who founded both groups in 2020, was keen to thank those who attended the clean-up events. He said that low numbers of volunteers at the end of 2022 filled him with doubt, but after this weekend’s turnout “the doubt has disappeared”.

Peter Docherty with some of the Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy volunteers

He added: "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who helped us at the clean up event. It made me so emotional, bringing tears to my eyes and gave me a lump in the back of my throat.

“Thanks to Sean Fairfull for being the first volunteer to join me in the Keep Our Fields Tidy group and thanks for helping me launch the then Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, thanks to every volunteer that's ever helped at an "Keep Our Fields Tidy" event or team litter pick. I'm looking forward to continuing the hard work we've done in the big field off Fair Isle Road and the Ailsa Grove field, but now doing it under the Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy banner".