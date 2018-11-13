Large scale emergency exercise at Mossmorran plant

A exercise on how the emergency services would respond in the event of a major incident at Fife’s Mossmorran ethylene plant is taking place today.

ExxonMobil, who operate the ethylene plant, along with Shell UK’s natural gas liquids facility, are hosting a joint planned emergency exercise involving the Scottish Fire and Rescue crews.

This exercise, which started at 10am, is planned to allow the operators to test what to do in the event of any emergency at the site and it is anticipated that this exercise will last around three hours.

The public has been assured that while a number of emergency vehicles and appliances may be visible within the vicinity, in particular along the North Access Road to the site and at the main entrance of the plant, there is now cause for alarm.