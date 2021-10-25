Leven man is "Mucking In" for Beechgrove special

The Beechgrove team are in the Mar Policies area of Alloa to kickstart a garden makeover with the Wimpy Park Community Group for a new TV special.

Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:59 am
Leven’s Calum Clunie presents the special which is broadcast on Sunday

Over the space of just a few days, the Wimpy Park community with a little help from Beechgrove, transform a neglected walled garden and make it into an accessible space.

At nearly three-acres the site is a challenge that requires everyone to be Mucking In, but the team are determined that the project makes it from design to done.

Beechgrove: Mucking In is broadcast on BBC One on Sunday (October 31) from 4-5pm as part of BBC Scotland’s COP 26 programming.

New Beechgrove presenter Calum Clunie, from Leven, takes the lead in outlining the project as it takes shape.

His co-presenters are on hand with key advice – Carole Baxter has handy tips about encouraging wildlife, while Kirsty Wilson helps local schoolchildren make bird feeders from recycled material.

George Anderson has great advice for a local grow your own project, while Brian Cunningham has top tips for composting and also talks about planting.

It is an ambitious project, which aims to create an amphitheatre, a sensory and wild garden, and a meandering path.

More than 100 volunteers take part and the cameras follow the local group as they go to a community garden in Edinburgh’s Granton area for inspiration.

Calum said: “This park is all about growing the community and looking after the environment.”

BBC Scotland’s learning team, The L.A.B., teamed up with Beechgrove: Mucking In and St Mungo’s Primary, to make a short film about the project.

Pupils were given the chance to have a look round the new space and interview Calum and garden designer Lynn Hill.

Their film will be available to watch at the Learn at BBC Scotland site – www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04yy4wy – from 5pm on Sunday where there are also Bitesize resources available on sustainability and stories about how other young people have been finding ways to save the planet.​​​​​​​

