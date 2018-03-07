Levenmouth’s snow angels help with selfless acts

People throughout Levenmouth and the East Neuk defied the ‘Beast from the East’ last week to support their communities.

With transport brought to a halt, shops, schools and many other public buildings shut, and paths covered in snow, the difficult conditions caused problems for many people in the area.

However, the conditions also brought out the best in community spirit, with hundreds of mini acts of heroism being performed.

We asked our Facebook followers to send in their stories of these acts of kindness, are were inundated with responses of kind-hearted gestures.

In Methil, staff at Costcutter@KS delivered food to people who could not get to the shops and drove around Fife helping people make appointments and giving lifts to members of the emergency services.

In the East Neuk, volunteers from the RNLI in Anstruther braved the weather to deliver much-needed prescriptions to members of the community who could not collect it themselves because of the snow.

GPs and staff in Methil battled against the snow to keep the Airlie Medical Practice open. One, Dr Hannah Dakin, hiked cross country before being picked up.

Ian Smart, from Dobys Tyre & Autocare, and Andrew Smart, from AJS car wash, were offering transport to essential NHS staff and patients requiring treatment at hospitals, using their 4x4s.

And they were not the only ones. Methil brothers Ryan, Jack Cameron and Ben Cameron were out in their 4x4s transporting nurses to and from Victoria Hospital, and taking carers to their clients.

Despite getting stuck in the snow at one stage, they dug themselves out and kept going.

And in St Monans, residents worked together to cook meals for those in need. With roads into the village impassable, a group of residents met at the church hall to make soup and stovies for those who usually get the Meals on Wheels service.

Staff at Abbotsford Nursing Home in East Wemyss were also praised for battling through the snow to make it in, with one walking more than 10 miles to provide help.