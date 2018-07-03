Lifeguards keep everyone safe on Kingdom’s beaches

As the sunny weather continues, RNLI lifeguarded beaches across the Kingdom have been busy welcoming the public.

The RNLI has seven lifeguarded beaches in Scotland with six in Fife – Aberdour Silver Sands, Burntisland, Leven, St Andrews East Sands, St Andrews West Sands and Elie Harbour.

These beaches are patrolled by RNLI lifeguards every day of the week from 10am to 6pm.

To help keep beach goers safe, RNLI lifeguards are on hand to offer advice for staying safe whilst using the beaches and are, of course, available to help should anybody find themselves in difficulty.

Last year RNLI lifeguards attended 207 incidents on Scottish beaches from minor first aid requests to assisting those in distress in the water.

RNLI lifeguards suggest that everyone swim between the red and yellow flags which mark the lifeguard patrolled zone and to observe tide times as well as any notices about currents.

Speaking about the lifeguards arrival on beaches, Giordano Ceccarelli, lifeguard supervisor, said: “We’re excited to welcome the public to the RNLI’s lifeguard patrolled beaches in Scotland.

“The warmer weather always attracts more people keen to cool off in the water and we’re happy to be able to help ensure people’s safety.

“We urge people to stay safe by swimming between the red and yellow flags, and to remember that whilst the air temperature is higher the water does remain very cold throughout the year.

“If you get into trouble remember our advice to float on your back until cold water shock passes and then call for help.”

For further information, visit the RNLI advice page here.