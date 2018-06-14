Litter and dog fouling top priorities for council

Littering and dog fouling remain two of the top priorities for Safer Communities officers in the Kirkcaldy area.

Councillors heard that the number of complaints received by the team for littering was 51 between October last year and March this year, compared to 29 in the previous six months, while dog fouling complaints for the same period were 171 compared to 93.

In a report by Laura Marshall, the Safer Communities area co-ordinator for Kirkcaldy, it was highlighted that officers had been sent out on CCTV supported patrols, targetting problem areas such as the Toll Park in Burntisland and Linktown, the High Street and the Promenade in Kirkcaldy.

Between October and March three penalty notices were issued for dog fouling and 30 for littering.

Officers have undertaken 1382 patrols in the Kirkcaldy area and notices telling members of the public how they can report incidents of dog fouling have been put up in some of the worst affected areas.

Members were told that there was still a big problem with getting enough evidence to prosecute dog fouling offenders and also with getting witnesses to provide statements against them.

And they heard that as soon as people saw CCTV cameras in operation or people in uniforms in the area they did the right thing and picked up after their pets.

And the co-ordinator appealed for people to inform the team of dates and times fouling is happening to allow it to best deploy officers.