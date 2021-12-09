The chimney was largest free-standing structure in Scotland and had been a local landmark for generations.

Prior to its demolition, Scottish Power had projected the environmental slogan "Make Coal History" onto the chimney.

Images have emerged showing the moment the 600ft structure came down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point in time, Longannet was once the largest coal-fired power station in Europe, but has recently been home to a series of controlled explosions in the years since it closed as buildings have been removed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The demolition of the Longannet chimney todays marks the definitive end of coal power in Scotland - a transition that the rest of the world needs to accelerate for the sake of the planet and future generations.

“For those who worked at Longannet over past 50 years, today will have brought mixed emotions. But we should take confidence that, with planning and investment, we can make the transition away from fossil fuels and to net zero without leaving people or communities behind”

Longannet Power Station. The 600ft chimney at the site of Scotland's last remaining coal fired power station. The iconic chimney at Longannet has dominated the Firth of Forth skyline for over fifty years.