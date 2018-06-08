Major housing development approved for Fife village

Plans to build a major housing development in a north east Fife village have been approved.

The application, from Campion Homes Ltd, was for the erection of 40 homes, as well as the formation of access roads, parking, amenity space, and SUDS attenuation pond, on land to the south of Osnaburgh Court in Dairsie.

Planning permission with conditions has been granted by Fife Council.

Among the conditions is that the work can not take place outwith the hours of 8am-6pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am-1pm on a Saturday.

No work is to take place on a Sunday or on a public holiday, unless written permission has been granted by the local authority.

A previous application to build 29 homes on the site, also made by Campion Homes Ltd, was put forward back in 2016.

The community council was among the 25 objectors, with concerns about flood risk, traffic impact, and a loss of daylight and views.

An appeal by the housing developer was made ‘against the failure of Fife Council to determine an application within the prescribed time’.

Members of North East Fife Area Committee had continued the application in October 2016, asking Campion to reconsider its plans to include one-and-a-half storey houses.

However, this was rejected by a Reporter the following year.