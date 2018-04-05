Millions to be spent on Fife’s council houses

A massive £86 million is to be invested in Fife’s council homes over the next two years.

And a further £42 million will fund the new build affordable housing programme in 2019.

Committee Convener Judy Hamilton welcomed the boost that will bring improvements to homes across the Kingdom.

She said: “This investment is great news for our tenants who have already had the opportunity to see the new kitchens, bathrooms, windows and energy saving methods this money will fund at the recent Better Homes Exhibition in the Rothes Halls.

“We are committed to making sure all our homes are of the highest quality possible, and energy efficient too.

“Our ambition is to create a warm, dry and affordable home for every Fifer that needs one and that people are proud to live in.”