More disruption in store for Kinghorn businesses

Two businesses at Kinghorn Loch say they are facing added disruption and loss of income during one of their busiest times.

The Ecology Centre and Barn at the Loch have had their fears confirmed that, following on from the current four month closure of a stretch of the B923 Kinghorn Loch road, housebuilder Lovell, which is currently preparing the site for 133 homes at the former tannery, is to seek a further single lane closure of the entrance road into the lochside.

The centre, which makes a large part of its income from school visits, says the closure, which will fall in May and June, will restrict access for buses.

David Stockwell, general manager, said: “As this is the main route to the centre and loch, any works would have a major impact on us, local businesses and the community groups and individuals which use our facilities.

“We will be contacting Fife Council and Lovell as a matter of urgency.”

And Bruce Stuart, who runs Barn at the Loch cafe with his wife Sarah, said that any further closure would be another blow to the small business.

“We only opened last year and this, while a relief that it is only one lane, will cause further disruption and is not going to help us at all,” he said.

On Monday a 500 metre stretch of the busy Kinghorn Loch road from Burnside Path to the junction at Red Path Brae was closed for approximately 15 weeks. All traffic is being diverted through Kinghorn and Burntisland.

As well as loss of income, businesses including Burntisland Golf Club say the increased traffic through the towns and particularly at Burntisland Primary School, is a danger to schoolchildren.

Apologising for any inconvenience, Kevin McColgan, Lovell’s operations director, said: “We have explored all possible avenues and following a redesign of the drainage works we have managed to mitigate any requirement for a full road closure between Kinghorn Loch and the Ecology Centre.

“We will be applying to the local authority for a single lane closure of this stretch of road for six to eight weeks, with access to the Loch and local businesses maintained throughout.”