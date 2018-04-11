MP asks questions over cold weather payments - after residents were told it wasn’t cold enough despite red weather alert

A Fife MP has raised issues surrounding Cold Weather Payments at Westminster this week, following complaints from constituents.

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant said that a number of constituents had contacted him following the recent poor weather, which saw schools across the Kingdom closed and many people unable to leave their homes.

Mr Grant told the House: “Constituents of mine in most of my constituency were astonished to discover that it wasn’t cold enough to trigger the payments during a week in which they were subject to Scotland’s first-ever red alert due to the danger from snow and ice.”

Cold Weather Payments for residents in the KY6, KY7 and KY8 postcodes depends on the temperature at a weather station in Leuchars.

In a letter to the Work & Pensions Secretary, Mr Grant has asked that when the next review of weather stations takes place that considerations can be made for the KY6, KY7 and KY8 postcodes.

A DWP spokesman: “The UK Government’s Cold Weather Payment scheme links postcodes to weather stations that reflect the most similar climate in terms of mean winter temperature.

“Each year we review the scheme and seek expert advice from the Met Office, taking in to account representations from MPs and the public.”

The spokesman added: “We use Leuchars weather station for Glenrothes post codes, as this has been recommended by the Met Office to be the most suitable available in the region.”