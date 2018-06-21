MSP hails court ruling as Fife ‘protected from fracking’

David Torrance MSP has welcomed the court’s rejection of a bid to open up Scotland to fracking.

The Court of Session this week rejected a petition by Ineos Upstream Ltd and Reach Coal Seam Ltd that sought to challenge the Scottish Government’s policy on fracking and coalbed methane extraction.

Welcoming the Court’s decision, Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said: “As a result of its history of coal mining the Kirkcaldy area would be a prime target for the companies which wish to profit from fracking operations.

“This Court ruling gives us reassurance that the constituency will not be subjected to the negative environmental impact which results from fracking activity.

“I welcome the Court of Session’s ruling on this important issue, which has been a cause of acute concern in my constituency and in communities across Scotland.

“The practical effect of the current moratorium and the policymaking process which is underway to finalise our position is that no fracking can take place in Scotland at this time.”