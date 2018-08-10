MSP’s appeal to help Burntisland residents on “half built” estate

Residents in Burntisland left “in the middle of a building site” after a housebuilder went into administration have been seeking help from their MSP.

David Torrance has met twice with home owners at Langdale Rise where the developer Deveron Homes ran into difficulties and called in administrators KPMG a month ago.

Twenty houses in the first phase of 21 were completed, but a planned second phase of around the same number has been abandoned leaving roads and pavements unfinished and large mounds of earth piled up behind houses.

KPMG are currently looking for a buyer for the business, blaming “disappointing market conditions and contract delays” for the decision.

Meanwhile owners of neighbouring properties have raised concerns about damaged water pipes, diverting historical water courses to a former distillery, causing flooding and soil erosion.

Mr Torrance said residents had expressed frustration about the lack of information from the administrators and regard the council as having some responsibility for the situation, after granting planning permission for the development in spite of objections from residents.

Mr Torrance said: “Roads, pavements and houses are unfinished and work has not started on half the site. Through no fault of their own the residents face an uncertain future as a result of the demise of Deveron Homes.

“Fife Council and the administrators need to do more to engage with them and provide whatever assurances they can.”

Mary McLean, legal team manager with Fife Council, said: “This matter is now in the hands of the administrator who will be making every effort to either sell the site or contract another developer to complete the homes still to be built.

“The planning application was correctly processed and, in the absence of further information, no liability falls on the council as planning authority. We will provide planning and roads infrastructure information to the administrators or new developers so that they are aware of what is required. Home owners should contact the NHBC or their solicitors for advice.”