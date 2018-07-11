Much-loved model village at Fife recycling centre dismantled after error

A popular attraction in an East Neuk village was dismantled due to a breakdown in communication.

Residents in the area were left frustrated and upset when the model village at Pittenweem Recycling Centre was removed last month.

The village, built over many years by Rab Elder, a worker at the centre, had become a popular attraction with families in the area.

A decision had been made by Resource Efficient Solutions, which manages recycling centres in the Kingdom for Fife Council, to retain the model village, following Mr Elder’s retirement.

However, this message did not reach him in time, and the village was removed.

Councillor Linda Holt said the model village was “close to the hearts” of the people who use the centre, and that it was “a fantastic lesson in recycling and reusing”.

“A tragic lapse at Resource Efficient Solutions meant it was removed – a mistake everyone is very sorry about,” Cllr Holt added. “Rab has been given permission to come in and recreate a new village. I hope a community group will come together now to support him in this work.

“We’re creating a Facebook page, Pittenweem Model Village, for everyone who wants to donate items or otherwise get involved.”

Robin Baird, chief operating officer at Resource Efficient Solutions, added: “We are happy to work with the community to reinstate the village but need to be careful as it is a working site so access needs to be carefully managed.”