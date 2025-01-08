Multi-million £ project to cut risk of sewer flooding in north-east Fife town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Water has completed the first stage of a multi-million pound investment project to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding in Pittenweem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project involves the upgrading of new and improved wastewater infrastructure, including a new long sea outfall, Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) chambers and upgraded pipework.

Work started in the East Shore in January 2024. The existing CSO has now been upgraded with a new powered screen, the purpose of which is to reduce the risk of wrongly flushed items such as wet wipes from ending up in the environment during times of heavy rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new outfall has also been installed within East Harbour which will take existing overflow from the inner harbour further out to sea. These works were completed ahead of the 2024 Pittenweem Arts Festival. In early December, teams completed the work by carrying out sewer lining works in East Shore and Mid Shore.

Pittenweem East Shore (Pic: Scottish Water)

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are pleased to complete the East Shore stage of this important investment for Pittenweem. Historically, the East Shore area has been prone to sewer flooding during times of heavy rainfall. This project will address internal sewer flooding and the distress and upset it causes.

“Delivering significant infrastructure upgrades in East Shore presented technical challenges to our teams, who worked in areas with tide movements which placed major constraints on our work. The community’s patience and understanding during periods of disruption is appreciated and we are grateful to everyone who has worked with us to allow us to carry out this essential work safely.”

The next stage will focus on West Shore and involves upgrading and installing a new screening to the existing CSO and the installation of a new long sea outfall which, following discussions with the community, will be constructed so it is fully buried underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Having experienced the impacts of the severity of weather and tide movements during our work in East Shore, we are having to develop methods and programmes to understand how to approach the West Shore work safely which is extremely challenging.

“Scottish Water has discussed delivery of this investment with community groups in the village for a number of years. We hope to continue working with them to ensure the community remains up-to-date with progress, and we will communicate next steps for work at West Shore at the earliest opportunity