Multi-use path consultation events
The first of four local consultation events about the design options for a multi-use path linking Anstruther and Pittenweem start this week.
The project is a community-led initiative supported by Fife Council and Sustrans to encourage active travel, linking the shops, schools and places of interest whilst providing a safe walking, cycling and wheeling route to Waid Academy.
Residents and potential users of the path are invited to events taking place at the Co-op in Anstruther this Wednesday (October 27) from 11am-2pm and Thursday, November 4, from 10.30am-2.30pm and the High Street in Pittenweem on Saturday (October 30) from 10.30am-2.30pm and Saturday, November 6, from 11am-2pm.
Here they'll be able to ask any questions they have or find out more information about the options for linking the communities with a safe, traffic-free route for all.
The will run until the November 12, for further information and to take part visit www.fife.gov.uk/activetravel.