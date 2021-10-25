Multi-use path consultation events

An artist's impression of the core path route

The project is a community-led initiative supported by Fife Council and Sustrans to encourage active travel, linking the shops, schools and places of interest whilst providing a safe walking, cycling and wheeling route to Waid Academy.

Residents and potential users of the path are invited to events taking place at the Co-op in Anstruther this Wednesday (October 27) from 11am-2pm and Thursday, November 4, from 10.30am-2.30pm and the High Street in Pittenweem on Saturday (October 30) from 10.30am-2.30pm and Saturday, November 6, from 11am-2pm.

Here they'll be able to ask any questions they have or find out more information about the options for linking the communities with a safe, traffic-free route for all.