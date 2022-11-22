Samantha Wells has joined the charity following a number of years as a private chef, catering for a wide range of parties and other events.

However, she is no stranger to Greener Kirkcaldy, having run cooking workshops at the Lang Spoon Community Kitchen for more than a year.

Samantha said: “I love Greener Kirkcaldy’s ethos of making food more sustainable. I hate wasting anything and I enjoy finding creative ways to get as much as possible out of ingredients.

Greener Kirkcaldy is welcoming Samantha Wells as the charity‘s new Community Chef.

“I’m also looking forward to making more of the fabulous seasonal ingredients that are grown in Greener Kirkcaldy’s gardens in East Fergus Place and Ravenscraig Walled Garden.”

The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen was launched in 2019 and offers a variety of courses and workshops on a range of cuisines and cooking skills, such as bread making, baking and more.

Samanatha said: “The programme of workshops and events at the kitchen is incredibly varied, but ultimately it’s all about bringing people together and getting more folk involved in making tasty food.

“I want to encourage everyone in Kirkcaldy to become part of what we are doing, by coming along to our community meals, signing up for a workshop or even by volunteering”.

Geraldine O’Riordan, project manager of Greener Kirkcaldy’s Community Food Team, said: “Samantha is incredibly enthusiastic about food and her passion for cooking is infectious.