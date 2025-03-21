New monitors on river in bid to prevent future Cupar flooding

Fife Council has taken action to monitor water levels in Cupar's Lady Burn to help warn and inform local residents of flooding risks in the town.

It comes after December 2023 saw severe storms caused widespread flooding, affecting a number of properties and roads over the festive season.

As part of ongoing work to reduce the town’s flooding risks, the council has installed a river level monitor on the Lady Burn at Skinner Steps to provide regular information on water levels. The system will alert the council when they reach a certain threshold and potentially flood the area. A camera will also provide information on any blockages at the bridge that could cause water levels to rise.

Councillor Jan Wincott, environment spokesperson, said: "Anyone who has experienced flooding and being evacuated from their homes will know what an incredibly distressing experience it is to go through.

Lady Burn in Cupar (Pic: Fife Council)

"Unfortunately there are a number of areas in Fife, including Cupar where flooding events are becoming more common as the climate changes. We're working with communities to tackle these challenges, help residents be better prepared for these events and, where we can, put measures in place to reduce flooding risk.

"This monitor will give us early warning of flooding risk and give people time to take the necessary action to protect themselves and their properties."

The new monitoring system is being tested and calibrated to determine suitable threshold levels for alerts to be sent to the council. Once up and running, it is planned to open up the system to the local community so it can be alerted and prepare for any impact.