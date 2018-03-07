New signs for historic caves

New signage has been installed on the Fife Coastal Path near Wemyss, highlighting the presence of the historic Wemyss Caves.

Fife Coast & Countryside Trust installed three signs, with more signs expected in the future once maintenance work has been carried out on the caves.

The Wemyss Caves, near to the village of East Wemyss, are thought to be between 8000–5000 years old.

They are believed to contain the highest concentration of Pictish cave carvings in Britain.

However, the caves have been targeted in the past by vandals and are increasingly threatened by coastal erosion.

Commenting, Mike Arrowsmith, chair of the Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS), said: “We are delighted that new signage has been placed by the caves on the Fife Coastal Path by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

“This forms part of an ongoing program of environmental improvements to promote the caves to a wider audience.

“The Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society is hopeful that this new signage may raise awareness of the significance of the ancient caves and their precious contents, and encourage more people to be mindful of and appreciate this fascinating local heritage.”

People can now experience the historic caves in 4D by visiting www.4dwemysscaves.org