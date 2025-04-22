New substation for Fife town to help increase voltage on the overhead line network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to establish a new electricity substation near a Fife town have been unveiled along with details of a public exhibition.

SP Energy Networks is asking people to share their views on the proposals which will help increase the voltage on the overhead line network in Fife from 270,000 volts to 400,000 volts.

The new substation near Glenrothes will be part of the Tealing to Kincardine Upgrade Project (TKUP) which will help increase the voltage on the overhead line network in the region from 270,000 volts to 400,000 volts.

The preferred site is to the north-west of the town on land adjacent to Pitkevy Farm and close to the route of the existing overhead line.

With electricity demand set to double by 2050, the electricity transmission network is set to undergo a period of significant investment – the largest since its inception – in order to meet this demand and unlock an electric future for everyone. The TKUP project is part of this investment programme, helping to open up capacity on the network so more homegrown electricity can be used to power everyday life.

Local people are invited to attend public exhibitions where they can see the plans in more detail, meet the project team and ask any questions. They take place on Monday, April 28 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm: Newton of Falkland Village Hall, Main Street, and Tuesday, April 29 from the same times at Balgeddie House Hotel, Glenrothes. An online consultation will also run in conjunction with the events - it runs from Monday 28th until Friday, May 23.

A freephone number can be called to ask any questions or request a personal call back from a member of the project team. A paper feedback form can also be requested and a Freepost envelope to complete and return free of charge.

The proposed substation development would cover a site of over 100 by 100 metres and house plant and switch gear and two electricity transformers. It will also include site access, parking, lay-down areas, lighting and three-metre-high palisade security fencing.

Changes will also be required to both of the existing adjacent overhead line routes to connect them to the new substation. This will see temporary masts in place during construction while we remove one existing tower and replace with two new ones, including a ‘terminal tower’ to connect to the substation.

Wires and insulators between Westfield and Falkland will also be replaced to increase capacity on the line from 275kV to 400kV and add a new span of overhead line connecting into Longannet substation.

Mike Inglis, project manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “The proposed new Conland substation is part of a wider programme of investment across the east of Scotland vital to strengthening the UK’s electricity transmission network. It helps improve energy security and contributes towards Scotland’s, and the rest of the UK’s, climate targets.

“We are upgrading and adding new infrastructure into the network in Fife, and beyond, and we want to hear from local residents about our plans to help us develop these proposals further.

“Engaging with local communities is essential for us so we hope that people will get in touch; either by attending the public exhibitions in the area, or by contacting us directly.”