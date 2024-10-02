Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Fife are being asked for their views on the climate emergency and the actions they can take to fight it in a new survey.

Climate Action Fife and Fife Climate Hub have created a short survey that will take less than 15 minutes to complete to find out what Fifers think and feel about the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responses will help inform future projects and activities that allow Fife’s communities to respond to climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ea O’Neill, project manager for Climate Action Fife said: “As part of Fife Climate Festival, we are asking Fifers what the climate emergency means to them. We also want to find out what people are already doing to reduce their carbon footprint.

Fife Climate Festival runs Saturday, September 21 to Saturday, October 5 (Pic: Submitted)

“We want to hear what we can do to help people in Fife make changes in their lives, so that Fife becomes a greener and fairer place for us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Climate Hub Manager, Andrea Habeshaw, added: “Fife Climate Hub is committed to empowering communities to take action on the climate by supporting people to do it in ways that are suitable for them. This survey will help us find out how engaged people really are in Fife and how we can help them to get involved in finding solutions with us.”

Climate Action Fife and Fife Climate Hub have launched the survey during Fife Climate Festival, which runs until Saturday. More than 60 events have been taking place all over Fife since September 21, culminating in a Big Day Oot at Silverburn Park in Leven.

The survey closes on November 15. To take part, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FifeClimateAction