New trial for households to recycle batteries as part of bin day

A new six-month trial is set to start in Fife to make it easier for residents to recycle batteries at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council’s new initiative launches on Monday, March 31 across parts of central Fife to help people recycle batteries safely in which people with four-bin kerbside service can put unwanted batteries on top of their green bin for plastic and cans for pick-up.

All they have to do is put them in a plastic bag or small container and the council will collect the most common household batteries, which are D, C, AA, AAA, AAAA, 6v, 9v and button batteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By recycling batteries valuable materials are recovered and these can then be used to create new batteries and other products. This conserves natural resources and reduces the environmental impact of these activities. Recycling batteries also reduces the risk of hazardous waste as this helps stop harmful chemicals from entering nature.

The new six-month trial gets underway across central Fife (Pic: Fife Council)

The new initiative also aims to further improve safety as recycling batteries properly can help prevent unnecessary fires in bin lorries and at recycling centres - batteries should never be placed inside bins, as this can cause them to ignite during the waste compaction process.

There is more information at www.fife.gov.uk/batterytrial

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for the environment, said: "Many of us have a container of spent batteries in our home that we don't know what to do with. If you live in the trials area, you can now simply put these out on top of your green bin.

"This service is an easy and convenient way to recycle used batteries. We are committed to improving recycling services and we continue to look at future opportunities to make it easier for people to recycle.

> How to recycle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place your used batteries in a small plastic bag - such as freezer or sandwich bag, or a small plastic container with a lid - that was going to be put out for recycling anyway, and simply place it on top of your green bin on collection day.

The council’s waste collection vehicles have new special compartments designed for these batteries, ensuring they're safely recycled.

If you are in central Fife and not on a rural route - if you have a brown bin - your household is likely to be included in the trial. Residents should only put out household batteries specified, C, AA, AAA, AAAA, 6v, 9v and button batteries or the bag/container will not be emptied.

> Exceptions

Car/moped batteries, lithium-ion (Li) power tool batteries, should continue to be taken to a recycling centre. Please take vapes back to the shop that they were bought from.

> Recycling for all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents living in communal properties, those without a brown bin, or those outside the trial area can continue to recycle batteries by taking them to local recycling centres, shops, or supermarkets. Many charities also accept battery donations.

> Rechargeable batteries

For a safer, more environmentally friendly, and cost-effective solution, Fife Council encourages the use of rechargeable batteries. If disposable batteries are used, please ensure proper disposal through recycling to prevent potential hazards.