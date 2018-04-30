New video backs beach campaign

Postgraduate students at the University of St Andrews have created a video urging people to support a campaign aimed at making the town’s iconic beaches more accessible.

The students are supporting the Hamish Foundation, which is working with Tourism St Andrews in fundraising for beach wheelchairs.

The special wheelchairs would allow those with mobility issues to get down to the beach.

The video shows a man using crutches struggling to get down to the beach. After falling, he is picked up and helped along West Sands by two passers-by. It concludes by saying that the beaches are not accessible for everyone, but that, by supporting the campaign, you can change that.

Already almost £5000 has been raised by the foundation – 50 per cent of its £10,000 target.

Last month, the North East Fife Area Committee agreed to support the initiative with £7000.

That will be used to help the initial plan of purchasing five of the beach wheelchairs, which will be available to book at no cost providing opportunities for elderly residents and visitors and those with physical disabilities to access the beach.

The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBsqnrgxCGw.

If you would like to support the fundraising campaign, you can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/hamishfoundation/beachwheelchairs.