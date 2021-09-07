The session is happening on on Tuesday (September 14) from 6.00pm – 7.15pm where participants will be able to hear from Community Energy Scotland about the benefits of transforming buildings in the Kingdom by adding smart energy systems and how locals can get started on their own building.

The event is being hosted by Greener Kirkcaldy which is a community-led charity and development trust, based in the town, working locally to combat the Climate Emergency, tackle fuel poverty and food insecurity, and bring people together for a more sustainable Kirkcaldy.

Greener Kirkcaldy will give their experience of installing a smart system of solar panels, Tesla Powerwall and electric vehicle charging point in their community building.

Greener Kirkcaldy's base in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy.

And Home Energy Scotland, Zero Waste Scotland and Local Energy Scotland will discuss the advice and financial support they can provide to support households, businesses and community organisations to save energy and make energy efficiency improvements to their buildings.

Kitty O’Connor, senior energy advisor at Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “With rising energy prices and the need to reduce our carbon emissions to tackle the climate emergency, it’s important that we find better and smarter ways to reduce the energy requirements of our buildings. The event is for any household, businesses and community organisation in Fife looking for information and support to adding solar PV, battery storage or electric vehicle charging to their premises.”

For more information about the event visit: www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events

