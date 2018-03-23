Operators apologise for more Mossmorran flaring

The operators of Fife’s Ethylene plant at Mossmorran have once again apologised for unplanned flaring at the site.

The large flame coming from the pant could be seen across across the area and was visible fromas far away as Edinburgh.

In a statement ExxonMobil Chemical Limited said: “We would like to apologise to the local communities for any concern or inconvenience caused as a result of the flaring from the Fife Ethylene Plant, Mossmorran.

“The flaring is a result of an operating upset on our main compressor.

“We are now working to return to normal operations and anticipate that the flaring will continue over the next 48 hours and we will provide further updates in due course.”

This latest incident follows a number of unplanned flaring incidents in 2017 which are still being investigated by environmental regulator SEPA.

The has been growing concerns regarding the potential risks to health and the environment expressed from local communities and politicians in recent times.

However a spokesman for ExxonMobil stressed there was no cause for alarm regarding the latest incident.

“The flare is an essential part of the plant’s safety systems and there is no danger to local communities or employees.

We would like to assure you safety and environmental protection are our highest priorities and that we will do all we can to keep flaring to a minimum.”