Pilot to clean road signs to be launched in north east Fife

A new project has been set up aimed at cleaning road signs across the Kingdom.

The scheme, which has been set up Fife Council’s employability team, is being piloted in north east Fife and could be rolled out across the county.

The announcement of the pilot scheme has been welcomed by councillors in the area.

Cllr Tim Brett said: “I have long argued that having clean and legible road signs presents a good impression of our area.

“I’m therefore very pleased that the council’s employability team, led by Andy Brown, our locality response team coordinator, have agreed to take on road sign cleaning as one of their projects this year.”

Cllr Jonny Tepp added: “The scheme provides opportunities for individuals who are wanting to get into employment in construction, landscaping or labouring and provides them with an opportunity to volunteer, gain qualifications and a work placement.

“This scheme which is a pilot in north east Fife will hopefully be rolled out across the whole of Fife.”

Cllr Brett concluded: “Some of our road signs are so dirty that it is difficult to even read what they are saying and this project will hopefully smarten up and improve our roads and tourist attractions.”