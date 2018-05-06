Plans to add a splash of colour back to historic Fife train station

Volunteers are bidding to make one of Fife’s most picturesque and best loved railway stations ‘blooming marvellous’ once again.

That’s the aim of community councillor Bill Rennie and a small but dedicated band of around a dozen fellow green-fingered locals who have some big planting plans to give Aberdour station a splash of colour this summer.

With Aberdour now becoming one of around 75 stations in the UK to be given ‘adopted status’, whereby the community takes on its upkeep, the group already enjoys the long-standing financial support of ScotRail.

Now with a further £2500 of funding from Keep Scotland Beautiful, the volunteers hope to complete a full programme of replanting the northbound terrace beds in the area as well as installing around 30 flowering tubs and as many as 20 hanging baskets along the platforms.

Conscientious planting of species that will attract birds, insects and other wildlife as well as as improving the biodiversity of the plot, is also a priority.

And with the removal of an ailing 60 foot Cyrus tree over the weekend, the south facing terrace beds are now allowed even more sunlight.

“It’s a big undertaking and will involve a lot of planting but the end result we be a riot of colour across Aberdour station throughout the summer,” Bill told the Press.

And with the station having previously scooped the best kept train station in the UK back in 1990, the volunteers have history on their side.

“It’s a lovely Victorian station that the community is rightly proud of and we want to continue improving and enhancing it in whatever way possible,” Bill explained.

“The heritage centre opened in July last year which is proving a further attraction for tourists and we think the planting will prove popular for the village.

“The station is in the hands of the community so we’d love to see even more people come along and get involved,” said Bill.