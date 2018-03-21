Prestigious award for Fife farm shop

Family run Ardross Farm Shop, near Elie, has won the Farm to Fork award in the inaugural Menu Food and Drink Awards.

The region’s finest chefs, restaurateurs, drinks producers, street vendors and up-and-coming talent were celebrated in a black tie ceremony held at The Old Course Hotel.

Entries for the Farm to Fork award were welcomed from food producers ‘with the ability and vision to produce and market quality food and drink products in this region.

Claire Pollock, who is one of the family running Ardross Farm Shop, said: “What an honour to have such acclaimed and talented chefs cooking our meal tonight, it truly was spectacular. Our whole team were absolutely delighted to have been short-listed for the awards.

“We were in among a wonderful selection of producers, all of whom we currently stock in our shop. Every single one of them deserved to be in the category and could have easily won the award.”

Claire continued: “To be recognised for the work we do on the farm, producing our own grass-fed beef and lamb, home grown vegetables and honey, is very special to us.

“We have a fantastic team, from the men who work in all weathers on the farm tending livestock and growing vegetables, our kitchen transforming our home produced products into something spectacular to our team in the shop who never fail to have a smile for our customers.

“Without them we wouldn’t have a business.”

She added: “Local food is very important to the local economy and we are so lucky in this area to have such high quality and diverse producers.”