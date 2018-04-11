Project improves Letham Glen pond for wildlife

Volunteers joined forces with Fife Council and project Froglife recently to help improve the pond in Letham Glen for wildlife.

Around 30 volunteers from the local community helped to line the edge of the pond with hessian sacks filled with aquatic compost, then planted forget-me-not, yellow flag iris, marsh marigold, water mint and other native plants.

The work had been undertaken because the park’s stone-lined basin makes it difficult for the vegetation to colonise naturally and form a habitat.

Johanna Willi, biodiversity co-ordinator, said: “A very big thank you to everyone who came along to take part, including a big group from Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative.

“We were grateful to the craft centre for their hospitality and an inspirational place to dry off and grab a warm drink.

“This is an excellent example of how we can work together to improve our environment for wildlife and people, making Fife a richer place for everyone.

“Restoring and creating ponds and wetlands can be one of the best things we can do for biodiversity.”

The project received financial support from the Heritage Lottery Fund through Froglife’s Scottish Dragon Finder Project, as well as contributions from CSV Action Earth and Fife Council.

The Scottish Dragon Finder Project aims to reach as many people as possible across Scotland with events and activities to give the public the chance to find out more about amphibian and reptile conservation.

Victoria Larcombe, Froglife’s Scottish Dragon Finder project manager, said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the weather and came along to the volunteer day at Letham Glen.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people giving up their time to take action for wildlife in their local area.”

Froglife also has a free ‘Dragon Finder’ reptile and amphibian recording application available for both iPhone and Android.