Proposed scheme could tackle St Andrews bin problem

A scheme aimed at cutting the amount of hours commercial bins can be stored on the streets of St Andrews has been proposed.

A draft policy proposal from Fife Council suggests that commercial waste containers can only be on display on public paths and roads within the hours of 7.30-9.30am and 5-7pm.

The draft policy also states that the containers must be returned to the business premises outwith the hours and display the business name.

The policy area takes in South Street, Market Street and North Street, from City Road up to the cathedral.

The proposals have been drafted with the aim of making St Andrews cleaner and safer, as well as improving the look of the town.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston has welcomed the proposal, saying: “This is long overdue but better late than never.

“The proposals to regulate the periods of waste collection to the beginning and end of the working day and to use existing powers to prevent the blight of large bins obstructing the pavements and roadway will greatly improve the townscape.

“Because the removal of this unattractive ‘street furniture’ will make visiting the historic core of St Andrews a much more pleasant experience for residents and visitors alike, everybody should benefit from this initiative.”

If the policy is adopted, following months of consultation and engagement, it could be enforced from the beginning of 2019.

The consultation has also been welcomed by Cllr Brian Thomson, who said: “I’ve been trying to get the commercial bins problem in the town centre tackled for a number of years.

“In particular, I’ve been advocating the introduction of a policy similar to that which operates successfully in Edinburgh, whereby commercial waste and bins can only be placed on the streets for a very limited period, and all bags and bins must be clearly marked with a business name.

“The permanent placement of commercial bins on the pavements and, in some cases in parking places, is simply not acceptable in a historic town centre that’s a major tourist attraction.

“I therefore hope that the proposed policy gets widespread support, and that the consultation is the first step towards seriously tackling this long-standing problem.”

A public consultation on the proposal has now been opened and can be found on the Fife Direct site, under consultations.