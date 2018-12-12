Pupils plant 100 new trees in Glenrothes woodland

An innovative environmental partnership has branched out to boost a local woodland in Glenrothes.

Warout woods has been given 100 new trees planted by around 90 pupils from Warout Primary School.

The trees were provided by Greenbelt, who manage the woodland, with the programme of planting overseen by members of Fife Ecology Centre‘s education team, who have been working with the school for a number of years as the school continues to make use of the woodland in their outdoor learning sessions.

Education officer, Calum Murray, approached Greenbelt as the children have been working towards the conservation element of their John Muir Award.

He thought this would be a great opportunity for the children to give something back to the woodland and gain a sense of stewardship of their local area. Greenbelt responded by kindly donating 100 trees.

The trees are a mix of indigenous species (including Scots pine, silver birch and hawthorn), specially selected by Greenbelt’s most senior arborist to be hardy and complimentary to the ecology of the established woodland.

“It’s been great to see the relationship between these kids and nature grow,” Callum said.

“They’ve all worked so hard to gain their John Muir Award and their conservation efforts have made a real difference here.

“They’ve certainly improved biodiversity in this woodland and made a great improvement.”