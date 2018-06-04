Questions asked over Fife’s damaged road signs

A north east Fife councillor has said there are ‘unanswered questions’ regarding the number of broken and damaged road and street named signs in Fife.

Cllr Jonny Tepp raised the issue at the last Fife Council meeting, at which he was told there is 191 damaged signs/name plates reported in Fife – 53 of the road signs and 43 of the name plates were from north Fife.

Cllr Tepp said “I asked for a more detailed list of the signs to include when they had been reported, when any repair order had been issued, and when any repairs had been completed. I have been provided with information only on when the signs had been reported – and the service cannot or will not tell me when a repair order was issued or completed. The list I have contains nearly 900 reports dating back to 2013 and gives me no means of knowing if a particular reported sign has been repaired yet or how long it has been on the list.”

Lead consultant Kevin Smith said Fife Council is in the process of gathering information for Cllr Tepp.

He added: “Our policy is to repair and replace road signs as soon as possible after faults are reported to us as budgets allow.”