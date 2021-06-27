Questions raised after Loch Ness campers are told to clean up mess and move on

Highland Council confirmed it had contacted police in connection with the incident, which took place near Loch Ness.

Sharing images which showed food and drink containers on ground beside tents, the local authority tweeted: “These campers were woken up and told to tidy up and move immediately.

“They were doing so and it will be checked later.”

The tweet provoked questions from Twitter users.

Paul Donald wrote: “Why? We camped at Blackwater Falls and the ranger had no problem with that as long as we didn't have an open fire.”

Garve Scott-Lodge asked: “Why were they made to move?

“Were they in breach of the Outdoor Access Code in some way? I think you need to explain what your reasoning is as this tweet just suggests you don't allow wild camping.”

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.

