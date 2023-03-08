Councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu was enjoying the spring weather on the banks of the River Eden when he found that an overflowing sewer outlet was discharging material directly into the river.

He posted a warning on social media that it might well be safer if dog walkers in particular kept animals safely at a distance anywhere downriver of South Bridge in Cupar, until the matter had been dealt with.

The local councillor took steps to report the issue to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) due to the dangers such pollution can cause to both fish and invertebrate life in the Eden.

The sewage spill was later contained at source. Pic: Cllr Stefan Hoggan-Radu

Cllr Hoggan-Radu posted an update later that day which said: “SEPA have been out with Scottish Water and the issue is currently being dealt with. There is a sewage pump on site. Thanks to them all.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water has been responding to a blocked sewer on the banks of the river Eden in Cupar.

The sewer had been blocked by grease and fat combining with other items like wet wipes and sanitary products.

We have now cleared the blockage and will be continuing to survey and clean this section of the network over the coming weeks.

Customers are reminded not to flush wet wipes and sanitary products down the toilet and to dispose of fats, oils and greases in the bin.”

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “On Saturday 4 March, SEPA received a report from a member of the public of possible pollution in the River Eden near South Bridge, Cupar.

“An officer attended and confirmed there had been a sewage leak, which has now been stopped. SEPA will liaise with Scottish Water until investigative and repair work is completed at the site.

“Anyone who spots signs of pollution please contact SEPA via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”