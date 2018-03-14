Recyling centre closures and revised opening hours confirmed

The public are being advised to take note of new opening times at the recycling centres across Fife when they come into force next month.

A cost cutting measure by Fife Council, which confirmed a number of significant changes to working hours, is due to be rolled out on April 2.

Dunfermline and Ladybank will remain open seven days per week.

The changes will see nine of Fife’s recycling centres closing for two days per week and during lunchtimes.

Lunchtimes and closing days have been co-ordinated to make sure that where one centre is closed the next nearest centre will be open. Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of the Environment, Protective Services and Community Safety Committee, said: “Fifers have shown that they are keen recyclers and recycling rates in Fife have always been higher than the national average.

“Reduced budgets mean difficult decisions have to be made and more has to be done with less. Kerbside recycling has meant that recycling centres are not as busy as they used to be, particularly during the week, so it makes sense to reduce the opening hours.

“Co-ordinating the opening times by geographical area means that the next nearest centre will always be open when the local centre is closed. If the next nearest centre is too far away, however, then the simple things to do is to wait until the next day or until the weekend.

Landfill centres at Dunfermline and Ladybank will remain open seven day per week. St Andrews, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy will close between 12.45pm – 1.30pm whilst all other sites will close between noon and 12:45pm.

The days that the sites are closed are:

Glenrothes - Wednesday

Methil - Thursday

Kirkcaldy - Tuesday

Dalgety Bay - Wednesday and Friday

Cowdenbeath - Monday and Thursday

Lochgelly - Tuesday and Friday

St Andrews - Tuesday and Friday

Pittenweem - Monday and Wednesday

Cupar - Monday and Thursday