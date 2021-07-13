That has left local residents angry at the unsightly mess left behind.

The dumping has become a problem in the town’s Dallas Drive.

Now locals, backed by the area’s residents’ association and two councillors are hoping to come up with a solution which could seethe recycling point with general waste landfill bins due to repeated problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the bins on Dallas Drive, Kirkcaldy that have been used as a dumping ground

The issue was highlighted on a recent walkabout which involved staff from Fife Council’s Safer Communities Team, Dallas Drive Tenants and Residents Association, and local councillors, David Ross and Neil Crooks, in a bid to come up with some solutions.

Cllr Ross said: “The bins are a problem and we are aware of the challenges of recycling from flats and maisonettes generally, not just in this street.

“It was one of the main issues raised a couple of weeks back when the TRA organised a walkabout with council staff and councillors.”

His Labour colleague, Cllr Crooks, also wants to see some solutions.

He agreed that action needs to be taken by following the same strategy that Fife Council has implemented in other areas of the ward.

He said: “The recent walkabout allowed a number of issues to be highlighted including bins. The refuse collection service won't lift contaminated bins – and that's an issue here.

“Local people have told me they have seen people get out of cars and dump their rubbish and those issues are being followed up.

“I believe we now have enough experience of recycling failure in this area to remove the recycling bins and replace them with landfill collection only which we have done elsewhere for flatted accommodation in the ward."

The residents association has welcomed the call for action.

Linzi Annan, secretary, said: “The bins are being contaminated, and that means the refuse guys don't collect the waste, they overflow and the birds move in.

“We are in a vicious circle of recycling failure and have been for a very long time – despite best efforts."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.