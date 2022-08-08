Scarcity of water in some parts of Fife

The River Eden in Cupar's Haugh Park is at a low level.

Mid and north Fife are now at this highest level for water scarcity a report published on Friday revealed.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is taking steps to protect the sustainability of local water environments in line with Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan and is engaging with businesses affected, mostly in the agriculture sector, to confirm the next steps. These could include restricting water ‘abstraction’, the removal of water from a natural source such as a river, burn, loch or underground supply.

However, SEPA has stressed that actions to protect local water environments would be for the minimum time necessary and would be lifted as soon as possible.

Water is a resource that underpins key sectors, such as hydropower, golf, whisky production and farming.

David Harley, SEPA’s Interim Chief Officer Circular Economy, said: “Although there has been some recent rainfall in the east, it is not enough to recover the longer-term deficits.

“SEPA understands the impacts on businesses facing these difficult conditions and supports sectors reliant on water all year round on ways to become more resilient.

"However, it is vital we work together now to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them.

"As we’ve seen across Europe, water scarcity is becoming more common as a result of climate change.”

The current conditions are a consequence of drier weather this year, with only four of the last 12 months recording above average rainfall.

The east of Scotland in particular experienced the driest January in more than 80 years and groundwater levels are the lowest they have been since records began in 2009.