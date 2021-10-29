Scottish Government rejects need for 'rat run' road link in St Monans

The community came out against the proposed road and have been backed up by the Scottish Government

Planning permission for 86 houses at the Lochay Homes development, known as Windmill Gardens, in the village's north-west was granted earlier this year.

However, it was contingent landowner Inverie Ltd paying Fife Council £153,000 to build a road linking the estate to Queen Margaret Street – turning what would be a cul-de-sac into a through route on St Monans' western edge.

Transport officers believed the link would relieve pressure on nearby Station Road. However, Inverie, having signed the agreement, appealed to the Scottish Government to have cancelled.

The appeal had the support of St Monan's Community Council, which gathered nearly 300 signatures on a petition against the link road plan, and the North East Planning Committee which also wanted to cancel the obligation.

The Scottish Government Reporter has now ruled in favour of the developer meaning the council would need to fund the link road itself if it is to be built.

East Neuk and Landward councillor Bill Porteous was among those campaigning to see the plans for the road halted.

He said: "This is a very welcome decision for everyone involved. No one in the community spoke in favour of the new road and the last thing people wanted was to create a busy shortcut though a residential area.

"This is the correct decision and I want to thank everyone involved in the campaign and for the great efforts of the local community raising awareness about this issue."

Plans are now underway for the developer to create a new path, in place of the road, suitable for cyclists and pedestrians.

Noting the environmental benefits, Councillor Porteous added: "All over Fife people are campaigning for governments to do more to tackle the environmental crisis.