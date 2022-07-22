SEPA warning as heatwave raises risk of water scarcity in Fife area

Businesses are being warned about water scarcity.

Following a week of scorching weather, many parts of Scotland are at an increased risk of water scarcity in the latest situation report published by SEPA.

Businesses are now being urged to take measures to ensure minimal water usage and help protect natural resources.

Firth of Forth and Firth of Tay catchments have been deemed to be at risk of moderate scarcity, with most of the east coast now causing concerns for the agency due to an extended period of low river levels and dry weather.

SEPA says it is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland's National Water Scarcity Plan.

This includes advising businesses that take water from natural rivers or lochs in moderate scarcity areas to only do so when absolutely necessary, stagger their operations, irrigate at night where possible, reduce volumes and durations or suspend abstractions altogether.

If the water scarcity risk level reaches Significant, then SEPA will consider whether restrictions will be required to protect the water environment.

SEPA’s Senior Water and Land Manager, Jennifer Leonard, said: “Water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change. It is also the result of long-term weather deficit and below average rainfall, and although some rain is forecast, it is unlikely there will be enough to improve conditions.

“We want to work with businesses to plan their water usage long-term so that we can preserve this vital resource.

"Not only will that protect Scotland’s rivers and lochs, but it will minimise business risks as well.

“In the meantime, we stand ready to offer advice and support to businesses affected by the current conditions.

“Whilst our first aim is always to help people do the right thing, we can hold to account those who deliberately fail to comply with their legal responsibilities when abstracting water from the environment.”