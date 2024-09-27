Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sunniest university in Scotland is considering a major project to fit its rooftops with solar panels in a bid to cut carbon and cash and reinvest savings in an ambitious bid to be net zero by 2035

The University of St Andrews is working with renewable specialists Vital Energi to assess the suitability of 65 of its buildings for solar installations.

St Andrews is one of the sunniest spots in Scotland, enjoying an average of 1540 hours of sunshine per year, narrowly ahead of the City of Dundee at 1458 hours per year according to the Gazetteer for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The university already heats most of its builfour miles away at Eden Campus in Guardbridge. The solar project is the next stage in a plan to cut all of its potentially harmful emissions to zero over the next 11 years.

St Andrews University (Pic: Submitted)

It’s estimated the solar project will save 200 tonnes of carbon per year, while effectively future-proofing the University's energy security. Student residences including David Russell Apartments and Agnes Blackadder Hall could be prime sites for the major solar arrays.

Derek Watson, chief operating officer said: “St Andrews is blessed with more hours of sunshine than almost any other town in the UK, it’s a great natural resource, and knowing what we know now about the scale of the climate crisis, it would be irresponsible not to consider how we can use solar power here and now."

The solar project is the next stage in a plan by the University to play an important role in tackling the climate emergency by reducing its carbon emissions and meet Net Zero targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the project, Cam Brown, president of the St Andrews Students Association said: “We may be an ancient university but we aren’t in the shadows – we are embracing the technologies of today to bring our own solar revolution into St Andrews.

Students having fun in a sunny quadrant (Pic: Submitted)

“The university’s ongoing investment in and expansion of renewable energy through the installation of solar panels across campus is a significant and greatly welcomed step toward achieving carbon neutrality. By continuing to adopt and advance renewable technologies, the University of St Andrews is making substantial progress in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and protecting our environment.

“This is not just talk, but action. Our solar revolution reinforces our reputation as a well-established and forward-thinking institution, inspiring hope for the future of our students, our community, and our planet.”

Stephen Traynor from Vital Energi said: “Rooftops are a great resource for any organisation looking to decarbonise, but lots of work has to go into checking if each location is viable. We now have a list of buildings which are suitable and are pleased to be helping the University with the planning process. This is a project which can have a significant positive impact on the University achieving their ambitious 2035 Net Zero targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University already uses solar energy from the photovoltaic array at Eden Campus, where a battery storage unit harnesses the renewable energy, facilitating the shift from fossil fuels across the institution and cutting the University’s carbon footprint by approximately 5%.