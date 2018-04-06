St Andrews West development takes step forward

The proposed St Andrews West development has taken a step forward this week, after councillors approved plans for the link road.

Developers St Andrews West LLP had put forward the proposals, which included the construction of a link road and a roundabout.

The roundabout and road would link the St Andrews West development with the A91.

The application had split opinion in the town.

More than 20 objections to the application were made, including one from the town’s community council.

However, 20 comments of support had also been sent in.

The plan was approved by the North East Fife Area Committee.

The approval was welcomed by councillor Brian Thomson, who said: “I’m delighted that the planning application for the link road and roundabout has been approved, as it’s a key step towards delivering the new Madras College. It’s now important that momentum is maintained, and I hope that the construction of the road can commence at the earliest opportunity, and the planning application for the proposed new school can be determined without delay.”