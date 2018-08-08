Step forward for north east Fife path

A project aiming to create a new walking and cycling path between Crail and St Andrews has taken a step forward.

The Transition University of St Andrews was awarded £39,000 for the study from the Sustran Community Links Fund, which will be used to investigate whether the project should be taken forward.

The project is at a feasibility stage and is making a case for the path to be created along the old railway route from Crail north to Boarhills and from there along new routes to the east of the A917.

Alistair Macleod of Transition University of St Andrews, explained: “Our public consultation in 2016 had a great response from over 350 people. It showed overwhelming support for the new path route.

“It also showed that many respondents didn’t cycle because they were frightened of the fast traffic on these roads.”

“An off-the-road shared use cycle path would provide fast, safe and direct connectivity for communities and the many tourism-focussed businesses along the route.

“It will also enable those who were really concerned for their safety to be able to get on a bike.”

After the initial feasibility study work is carried out, work will begin on a detailed design plan for sections of the path where landowner approval has been given.

Construction will then depend on further funding, as well as the support of landowners and Fife Council.

Consultant Crispin Hayes said the idea had received a “pretty warm reception” from farmers and landowners.