Step up and be part of Kirkcaldy Walking Festival 2019

Locals will have another chance to step out and explore the best of Kirkcaldy at the town’s second walking festival this summer.

Groups and organisations are being offered the chance to sign up to the unique event, which is being organised by environmental charity Greener Kirkcaldy.

Sally Walsh who is participating/leading one of the walks in this year's festival.

It is co-ordinating the festival, which will run from Saturday, June 29, to Sunday, July 7, as part of a wider transport project to encourage people to use their cars less, walk more – and bring different people together to enjoy various aspects of the Lang Toun and Dysart.

The festival made its debut last year and proved to be a big hit.

Now organisers planning a second summer of free activities.

The aim is for local organisations to stage walks, with Greener Kirkcaldy pulling together the overall programme.

Rosanna Zywietz, organiser, said Kirkcaldy’s first walking festival proved to be a success.

“This is the second year of our project, funded by the Climate Challenge Fund, and we do hope it will go on for years to come,” she said.

“Last year’s event was really good. We did 14 walks with 13 organisations – 230 people took part and we covered 41 miles. It was really successful and we had really good feedback. It was great to work with different groups as well.

“The idea is to have the festival run by different groups in Kirkcaldy, based on different themes. We will then pull them all together.”

Rosanna continued: “We want the organisations to arrange their own walks. They don’t have to be public, it can also just be a closed group. This year’s festival will also coincide with Fife Pride so we are hoping to do something related to that too.

“Last year we had the Bennochy Walkers, Kirkcaldy Walking Football team, Pole O Rama, Nordic Walking with Judith Frame, Langtoun Tots Baby and Toddler Group, Walk on, Active Fife, Linton Lane Centre and Fife Council’s Walk a Mile with See Me and we are hoping for similar groups to get involved this summer.”

It is hoped to co-ordinate a selection of different initiatives including organiser-led walks, and self-guided strolls where people can pick up a sheet and head out themselves, as well as family friendly walks.

Sally Walsh, from Seafield Environmental Group, is hoping to take part.

She said: “I will be participating/leading historical walking tours at Seafield Tower and Seafield history through the years. I have been corresponding with Greener Kirkcaldy and hope to attend another meeting with them soon.”

To organise a walk email rosanna@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk by April 5 or call 01592 858458.