Support needed to take St Andrews garden project forward

The organisation aiming to transform a small corner of St Andrews and highlight its royal connections is seeking the support of St Andreans.

Local organisation Poet’s Neuk earlier this year announced its plans to convert unused ground in the centre of town into a community garden, reflecting its connection to Mary, Queen of Scots.

As part of the plans for the site, the recently formed group hopes to put up a statue of her in the garden.

The garden would feature poetry by and about the famous figure, who it is thought granted the site to the town on the eve of her abdication.

The group’s right to buy application has since been registered by the Scottish Government.

However, to take the project further the group now needs to prove local support for the project.

Residents registered to vote who live in the postcodes in the areas surrounding Greyfriars Garden and St Mary’s Place have received voting papers from the Electoral Reform Society.

The group is now encouraging all those who received voting papers to show support for the project.

A spokesman said: “The garden when realised will be an asset for all townspeople and visitors alike.

“Its facilities will be designed to be accessible to everyone, including adults and children with sensory impairment.”

Voting papers should be posted back to the Electoral Reform Society no later than May 16 in order to meet the deadline for the poll.