The Ecology Centre, Fife needs your help

The cash would help develop its land to grow foods in a sustainable way to provide healthy dietary options to those in need, through its community fridge, plot owners and café.

The centre would provide small plots to those who want to learn to grow and consume their own food but do not have access to gardens.

Funds raise would provide a job and training for a lead gardener to manage this and utilise volunteers who may have challenges limiting employability. t would also help Improve mental, physical well-being and purpose.

Families and their children growing.

However, the centre only has a week to raise the money - from April 18 to 25.

If you would like to help, please visit Ecology Centre Garden and Plots (biggive.org)