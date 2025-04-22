Alex Airnes(K107FM) with FCCAN members (Pic: Submitted)

A Fife community network has welcomed its 100th member.

Fife Communities Climate Action Network (FCCAN) welcomed community radio station K107FM with the planting of a tree within the grounds of New Volunteers House, Kirkcaldy, where both are based.

FCCAN membership is open to all constituted community groups working in Fife and it is free to join

Andrea Habeshaw, communications and PR manager at the hub, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome K107FM as Fife Communities Climate Action Network’s100th member. Their commitment to community engagement and amplifying local voices aligns perfectly with the ethos of Fife Climate Hub. Reaching this milestone shows the growing strength of climate-focused, community-led action in Fife,”

Fife Climate Hub was created by FCCAN in June 2023 when staff were added to a previously volunteer led organisation thanks to Scottish Government funding. At that time there 38 members. The team has worked hard over that time to recruit member organisations and is thrilled to have reached this milestone.