Trees planted around Fife reservoir that serves thousands of people

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 1st May 2025, 08:21 BST
Hundreds of trees have been planted around a Fife reservoir helping to protect drinking water quality forthousands of customers.

They were put in by Scottish Water at Arnot Reservoir, near Glenrothes, as part of a wider woodland creation programme that the company is delivering across the country.

The initiative has seen a hectare of land at the reservoir planted with over 1600 native broadleaf saplings such as ash, oak and birch. This will help protect the source water quality at the reservoir in the face of climate change by helping to stabilise the soil surrounding it, resulting in less organic material being washed into the reservoir and making the treatment process simpler.

It will also improve biodiversity at the site, while helping to lock up around 660 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next 60 years.

Hundreds of trees have been planted at Arnot Reservoir (Pic: Submitted)Hundreds of trees have been planted at Arnot Reservoir (Pic: Submitted)
Hundreds of trees have been planted at Arnot Reservoir (Pic: Submitted)

Steve Garbett, project manager, said: “We have significantly increased the scale of our woodland creation programme across Scotland this year, helping to ensure that woodland and natural habitats across Scottish Water land are thriving.

“Not only is this essential to tackling the biodiversity crisis, it also helps to lock up carbon and maintain the quality of our water supplies by stabilising the soil surrounding our lochs and reservoirs.”

Elise Cartmell, general manager, zero emissions at Scottish Water, added: “Over the 2024 to 2025 planting season we have planted almost three times the amount of new woodland as we did the previous year and it is brilliant to see more of our projects being delivered

at a local level across Scotland.”

News you can trust since 1871
