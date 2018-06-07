Try some bioblitzing at Kinghorn Loch

The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn is holding its first BioBlitz on Saturday from 10am-4pm and inviting members of the public to join them for some nature spotting.

The centre has been based at its new lochside building for just over two years and the staff are keen to fully understand all of the nature and wildlife species around the site, with a comprehensive survey.

The findings of this will inform its new environmental land management plan, help to encourage greater biodiversity and provide more information for visitors.

The event will involve working with local wildlife experts to carry out a rolling programme of activities including identifying, logging and surveying all the different species that live on and around the beautiful lochside setting.

The habitats include freshwater loch and pools, marsh, mixed woodland, willow carr, grassland, wildflower meadow, hedgerows, scrub and former industrial land.

David Stockwell, general manager said: “We are very excited to be holding our first BioBlitz at our new site. We would like to welcome the public along to get involved in helping us discover all the different species that live here.”

The free event is open to anyone interested in nature.

Anyone who would be interested in getting involved should sign up for the weekend’s event on Eventbrite or call the Ecology Centre on (01592) 891567.