Try something new at Kinghorn Loch

Nature lovers, birdwatchers, ecologists and water sports enthusiasts are invited to a ‘Come and Try’ afternoon at Kinghorn Loch on Saturday.

From 1-4pm, Craigencalt Trust and Burntisland and Kinghorn Community Sports Hub is offering the chance to try some new activities or just watch others in the beautiful lochside setting.

On offer will be a variety of water sports including canoeing, sailing or, for those who are very brave, open-water swimming. Bring a change of clothing.

For those on dry land, there is an opportunity to learn more about model boat sailing, watch the local bird and wildlife or enjoy some scenic walks.

There is delicious home-made fair at The Barn At The Loch cafe, or an invite to learn about sustainability at the Earthship.